Chocolatiers claim to have cracked world’s largest Creme Egg in the West Midlands

Chocolatiers at an attraction in Birmingham claim to have crafted the world’s largest Cadbury Creme Egg.

Standing at 3ft-tall (90cm), the Easter creation from confectionary workers at Cadbury World in Bournville is roughly the height of an emperor penguin.

Painted with the Creme Egg’s purple, gold and red foil wrapper and filled with the added complexity of gooey fondant, the carefully detailed sweet treat weighs 45kg (7st 1lbs) – the average poundage of a newborn horse.

Chocolatiers Terry Collins and Dawn Jenks crafted the egg by hand over two-and-a-half days.

Ms Jenks said: “We challenged ourselves to create something unique and memorable this Easter, and what’s more iconic than a Creme Egg?

“Replicating the much-loved Cadbury Creme Egg on an extra-large scale was an ambitious project, and it has been so rewarding to see the vision brought to life.”

The creation will be on display in Cadbury World’s chocolate-making zone from April 7 to April 27.