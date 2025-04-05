Watch: Aftermath of wildfire at Staffordshire nature reserve as fire crews remain at scene
Pictures show the damage left behind at a Staffordshire nature reserve following a "significantly large" fire.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews rushed to Gentleshaw Common near Burntwood on Friday (April 4) evening.
Residents were urged to close their doors and windows as the blaze took hold.
In a post to X, formerly Twitter, at around 8.30pm, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have crews dealing with a significantly large fire on Gentleshaw Common.
"Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed."
Pictures taken at the nature reserve on Saturday morning show the aftermath of the fire.
Large patches of grassland have been damaged.
Fire crews remained in attendance at the scene on Saturday morning.