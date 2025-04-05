Watch: Aftermath of wildfire at Staffordshire nature reserve as fire crews remain at scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews rushed to Gentleshaw Common near Burntwood on Friday (April 4) evening.

Residents were urged to close their doors and windows as the blaze took hold.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, at around 8.30pm, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have crews dealing with a significantly large fire on Gentleshaw Common.

"Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed."

Pictures taken at the nature reserve on Saturday morning show the aftermath of the fire.

Parts of the grassland have been burned

Damage left behind at Gentleshaw Common after the blaze

Large patches of grassland have been damaged.

Large patches of land have been badly damaged

Fire crews remained in attendance at the scene on Saturday morning.