Grand national 2025 runners list: The pinstickers’ guide to this year’s runners and riders at Aintree’s main event

Willie Mullins has said Grand National defending champion I Am Maximus “is exactly where I want him” ahead of Aintree’s main event on Saturday (March 5). The nine-year-old heads the 34 declarations for the race, with connections clearly confident he is back to his best.

The bay gelding, owned by J. P. McManus, won by seven-and-a-half-lengths last year and he is again among the leading lights with Paul Townend keeping faith despite two lacklustre runs this year. Mullins said: “He disappointed me a couple of times (at Leopardstown), but I’m very happy with his homework.

“I told you that about State Man before Cheltenham and this fellow is in great form. He’s in great shape and I’m very happy with him. I’d loved to have got that last run into him, but we couldn’t as he missed the Bobbyjo and we’ve taken steps to get over that I hope. The horse is exactly where I want him.”

Mullins runs six in total, including Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West and Meetingofthewaters, with fellow Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell also holding a strong hand with ante-post favourite Stumptown joined by Vanillier and Perceval Legallois.

Paul Nicholls fields a five-strong team headed by Kandoo Kid and with no withdrawals from the top 34 horses confirmed on Monday, it is Gordon Elliott’s Duffle Coat who makes the cut as the final runner. Irish handlers are responsible for more than half of the field, with their contenders also including one-time ante-post favourite Intense Raffles.

What time does the Grand National start?

The Grand National starts at 4pm on Saturday (April 5). If you’re watching it on TV, then tune into ITV1 and if you’re interested in catching up on the rest of the day’s action, you can watch every minute on ITVX.

Grand national 2025 runners list

I Am Maximus – 6-1

Royale Pagaille – 80-1

Nick Rockett – 25-1

Grangeclare West – 25-1

Hewick – 12-1

Minella Indo – 22-1

Appreciate It – 33-1

Minella Cocooner – 12-1

Conflated – 80-1

Stumptown – 12-1

Hitman – 40-1

Beauport – 22-1

Bravemansgame – 40-1

Chantry House – 80-1

Threeunderthrufive – 33-1

Perceval Legallois – 12-1

Kandoo Kid – 20-1

Iroko – 8-1

Intense Raffles – 12-1

Senior Chief – 33-1

Idas Boy – 100-1

Fil Dor – 50-1

Broadway Boy – 66-1

Coko Beach – 66-1

Stay Away Fay – 66-1

Meetingofthewaters – 20-1

Monbeg Genius – 40-1

Vanillier – 12-1

Horantzau D'Airy – 100-1

Hyland – 18-1

Celebre D'Allen – 100-1

Three Card Brag – 25-1

Twig – 66-1

Duffle Coat

Favourite for Grand National

Willie Mullins holds an extremely strong hand again and while last year’s winner I Am Maximus does not look to be in the same form this season, his Minella Cocooner appears to have sneaked in off a lovely mark. Kandoo Kid has plenty going for him and looks sure to be involved, as does Iroko, who has been campaigned with this race in mind for two years. Hewick has an obvious touch of class if the rain stays away.

Minella CocoonerKandoo KidIrokoHewick

Shakem Up’Arry, Roi Mage, Favori de Champdou and Fantastic Lady are the four reserve runners waiting in the wings should any of the field be declared a non-runner before 1pm on Friday.