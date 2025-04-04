World Rat Day celebrates the kindness and intelligence of ‘unloved’ pet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rats have been hitting the headlines in the West Midlands recent weeks with reports of sightings of them being bigger than cats amid the Birmingham bin strike.

But despite the bad press they sometimes receive, the RSPCA is highlighting how rats are friendly, intelligent and playful animals and can make excellent companions.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “While some people might not be keen to spot a wild rat in their gardens, many will be surprised to learn they are very social animals - capable of experiencing a wide range of emotions, from joy and affection to sadness and stress.”

The RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index, an annual UK-wide investigation into people’s attitudes towards animals, provided valuable insights into the public perception of rats.

On World Rat Day the charity wants to challenge some of the prejudicial attitudes it revealed and shine a positive light on these interesting creatures.

The Index * revealed that only 68% of adults consider rats to be sentient with nearly a third of people surveyed not realising rats can experience positive and negative feelings that matter to them.

Just over half of adults (52%) believe rats experience emotions, with fear, happiness, and love towards other rats being the most recognised. In addition only 63% of children and young people believed rats can feel pain and emotions.

‘Remarkable animals’

“These findings underscore the need for greater awareness and understanding of these remarkable animals,” said RSPCA Scientific and Policy Officer Ellie Muscat. “World Rat Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate these wonderful animals. Whether found in the wild, laboratories, or as beloved pets, rats deserve our compassion and respect.”

Just like their wild cousins, pet rats are very active and intelligent and when provided with the right environment and lots to keep them entertained, rats can make fantastic companions the charity further outlined.

They are incredibly smart with studies showing they are able to count to at least four, learn fast and they have excellent memories.

Rats also demonstrate remarkable levels of understanding towards others of their own species. If one rat receives help from another, they will remember and return the favour in the future - and the more help they receive, the more they will give.

‘Kind behaviours’

Ellie added: “The intelligence rats demonstrate is essential for their survival in the wild, as they form part of the diet of other wild animals such as owls, weasels, and foxes. Their sensitive hearing and vision, speed and resourceful natures mean they are well-adapted to avoid predation.

“They also exhibit "kind" behaviors by rescuing trapped fellow rats, sharing food with others in their colony, showing empathy towards distressed members of their group, and even freeing a trapped companion. They demonstrate a form of selfless behaviour and often put the well-being of others before their own.

“They are very affectionate animals and will form close bonds with other rats as well as human carers, with many loving to relax on an owner’s lap. They also love being tickled and will remember which humans have tickled and played with them in the past.”

Laboratory research into “rat tickling” has been used to reduce stress in rats and improve their welfare, while also fostering a positive relationship between rats and their human handlers.

Rats’ learning powers have been demonstrated in how they learn new information and take on new tasks, remembering them over time.

Positive reinforcement training with food rewards has been shown to establish a positive bond between humans and rats. This allows owners to teach rats fun and stimulating things, like even doing a high five, going through mazes or simple obstacle courses.

The RSPCA wants to eradicate the stigma that still surrounds rats and may have contributed to an increase in recent years of neglect and abandonment reports. The charity’s national animal centres took in 261 rats who were abandoned in the last four years (2021 to 2024).

Multimammate mice (also known as the African soft furred rat), at RSPCA Ashley Heath animal centre. These mice, along with 89 others were abandoned at a McDonalds as part of a protest.

How to care for pet rats

Many of the centres are looking for loving homes for their rodents, including Tawny, an albino rat who came into the care of RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre with his friends, Scabbers, Scratch and Buck. The young male rats were rescued from a home of over 20 rats. They all enjoy climbing in their hammocks and can be rehomed as pairs or all four together in a large double rat cage (height of five metres, width of three metres). The four friends are a tad nervous and will need lots of love and attention.

The RSPCA advises potential owners to provide their pet rats with plenty of space and enrichment toys. Rats are active creatures and love to play and explore, so they need things like hideaways in their cage along with ropes, toys and ladders. As they are very social animals they should be kept with other friendly rats in small same sex groups.

To learn more about rats and how to care for them visit the RSPCA website. To adopt a rescue rat, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet