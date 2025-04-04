New broadband plans for Mid Wales – check if you can get support

The UK Government has released updated technical data on broadband coverage, which will help broadband suppliers and policymakers plan future improvements.

While this information isn’t targeted towards the general public, it’s an important step in ensuring more homes and businesses can access gigabit-capable broadband in the future.

Even though the data itself is technical in its nature, residents and businesses can still take action to help bring faster broadband to their communities:

Check your broadband status – Use Openreach’s Fibre Checker to see if gigabit broadband is available to you. Full Fibre broadband build plan | Openreach

See if you’re in a Voucher Priority Area – Some areas in Mid Wales, including Cardigan, Llandysul, Maesycrugiau, and Newcastle Emlyn, qualify for government-funded broadband vouchers. In Powys, Community Fibre Partnerships are expanding coverage.

If you’re in an eligible area, signing up could help influence broadband expansion plans and secure funding for better connectivity at no personal cost. You can check your eligibility and register your interest at: Connect My Community

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: “While the newly released data is mainly for technical use, it’s another step in tackling broadband gaps across Mid Wales. Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for businesses and communities, and we encourage residents to check if they can benefit from gigabit broadband support. Registering interest now helps secure future investment and ensures Mid Wales is not left behind.”

The rollout of Project Gigabit is ongoing, and more areas may qualify for support in the future. For the latest updates, sign up for the Growing Mid Wales newsletter: Growing Mid Wales Newsletters.

Growing Mid Wales continues to work with businesses, local councils, and the UK Government to bring investment and better broadband to communities across the region.