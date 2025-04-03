AI among fire service's plans as it publishes its strategy for the next three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has published its Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) 2025-28, which details what the service will prioritise over the next few years and how SFRS will its vision to make the county safer will be achieved.

Consultation on the draft CRMP began on1 November 2024 and ran for eight weeks, allowing the public to have their say on the proposals.

The document is required by Government and includes information about the Service’s focus areas for the next three years.

These include identify those most at risk, climate and impact on the environment and operational excellence.

Within these topics the Service has set out key projects and developments, including the introduction of new rescue from height and confined space capabilities, new attendance standards and the use of artificial intelligence.

Finally, the Service’s core values and vision have been refreshed to reflect its culture of innovation, inclusion, diversity and valuing its people.

Chief Fire Officer, Simon Hardiman said: “This is an important strategy for us because it sets out our commitment to make improvements and invest in our people as well as digital enhancements.

"it also looks at what the key risks are here in Shropshire and sets out our plans to tackle and minimise these through our prevention, protection and response activities.

"I am confident we have set out a robust plan focusing on the right areas thanks to the thorough consultation and support from the public. I'd like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation and helped us get to this point."