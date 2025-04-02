Two people were taken to hospital after a suspected gas leak at a Knighton property

The patients were taken to Hereford County Hospital for further treatment following an incident on Broad Street on Saturday, March 29.

Three ambulances supported by a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic attended at about midday as well as a fire appliance and a police car.

The fire service said they investigated the property with gas monitors and despite no signs of gas being found, advice was given to the property’s landlord by crew members.

One eye witness saw all the emergency services.

He said: “At 11.55 on Saturday March 29 I noticed from my office window two ambulances and an ambulance car, all with blue lights flashing, at the corner of Broad Street and Wylcwm Place at Station Road.

“At 12.26 I saw that a fire appliance had joined them. At 1.21 a third ambulance arrived, then another ambulance car then a fourth ambulance.

“When I went outside I saw a police car as well. I saw paramedics go in to a door at the back of Spar/Premier Foods and later appear on the pavement with one casualty on a stretcher and one, barefoot, in a wheelchair.

“By 1.53 all ambulances had gone.”

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire AND Rescue Service said: “At 12.10pm on Saturday, March 29, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Knighton Fire Station was called to an incident at Broad Street in Knighton.

“Following a request from the Ambulance Service, the crew responded to assist in removing casualties from a property following a suspected gas leak. Crew members assisted Ambulance Service personnel and investigated the property with gas monitors. Despite no signs of gas being found, advice was given to the property's landlord by crew members.

“This incident required a multi-agency response, with the Ambulance Service and Dyfed-Powys Police also in attendance.

“The crew left the scene at 1.18pm.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly before midday on Saturday March 29 to an incident on Broad Street in Knighton. We sent three emergency ambulances where crews were supported by a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit Paramedic. Two patients were taken to Hereford County Hospital for further treatment."