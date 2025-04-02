Shrewsbury Town Council ends maintenance of Meole Brace Golf Course as new era tees off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Monday (March 31), the town council handed over grounds maintenance responsibilities after its contract with Shropshire Council came to an end.

The 12-hole parkland golf course, that is owned by Shropshire Council, has been maintained by Shrewsbury Town Council since 2009 who continued previous work that was undertaken by staff from the former Shrewsbury & Atcham Borough Council.

But, the authority has opted to partner with a new contractor, Kier, who will undertake grounds maintenance moving forward at the golf course.

It was decided by Shropshire Council’s Cabinet in December that this element of its contract with Shrewsbury Town Council would not be renewed.

Meole Brace Golf Course in Shrewsbury. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council.

Lezley Picton, Conservative leader of Shropshire Council, said the decision to remove the golf course's maintenance from the agreement, and to instead have it handled by Kier, was because of the "standard and quality of maintenance of the course for many years".

Other elements of the contract includes grass cutting, hedge cutting and tree management as well as the management of assets within the Shrewsbury parish such as the castle, library, sports village, and cemetery. These sites will continue to be maintained by Shrewsbury Town Council.

The town council has continued to maintain the course during the 'handover' period to ensure that the course remains in 'good working order'.

Shrewsbury Town Council said it has "taken great pride" in its role in maintaining the golf course.

Helen Ball, Town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council said: "We would like to thank all staff and stakeholders who have contributed to the care and maintenance of Meole Brace Golf Course over the years. We remain committed to serving the community through our ongoing horticultural and environmental projects."