Requests to increase the speed limit on some Llandrindod Wells roads back to 30mph are not likely to take place

Three residents asked for the speed limit to be increased from 20mp to 30mph on the A4081 Spa Road, Spa Road East, Temple Street and Cefnllys Lane and the A4081 Ithon Road to Dyffryn Road and North Avenue, Park Crescent, High Street, Waterloo Road and Cadwallader Way.

They said the roads are not accident blackspots and have had insufficient deaths or injuried from traffic collisions to warrant being reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

The residents took part in a review of 20mph and 30mph speed limits which took place last summer, after the Welsh Government altered the speed limit on all restricted roads in Wales on September 17 2023 from 30mph to 20mph.

Powys County Council exempted 131 sections of roads which then remained 30mph.

But given the scale of the changes and the public feelings raised following the changes, it was decided by Welsh Government to undertake a review where further amendments may be needed.

At the March meeting of Llandrindod Wells Town Council members were told that Cadwallader Way is not a restricted road and is already covered by a 30mph speed limit.

An officer said; “All these roads are urban residential roads and do not meet the criteria for increasing back to 30mph. Increasing back to 30mph would create an inconsistency across the network. “

They said three residents supported retaining 20mph’s in Llandrindod Wells

They have recommended no change to the speed limit, as it does not meet the Welsh Government’s criteria for a 30mph limit.

Councillors noted the recommendation.

A final review will be undertaken to take on board any comments from town and county councillors before a formal recommendation is made to the Cabinet Member of a Greener Powys.

On sections of road where speed limit changes are proposed there will be a legal procedure which will give the public a chance to object at that point.