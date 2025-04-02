Radnor Arms can re-open as objections to licence application are dropped

A meeting of Powys County Council’s Licensing sub-committee had been convened for Tuesday, April 1, to discuss the arguments for and against a licence application by the Radnor Arms Community Benefit Society to run the Radnor Arms Hotel in New Radnor

Sub-committee chairwoman, Councillor Beverley Baynham (Powys Independents) along with Councillors Bryn Davies (Plaid Cymru) and William Lloyd were ready to make their deliberations after hearing the evidence.

Cllr Baynham said: “The first application on our agenda is for a premises licence for the Radnor Arms but I understand there’s been development.”

Cllr Baynham handed over to council licensing officer Natalie Jones to explain.

Ms Jones said: “This application was for a premises licence and the reason why it was referred to the panel for a decision is because we had concerns over the premises not meeting public safety licensing objectives.

“This was raised by the fire authority.

“However, the applicants have since carried out significant work on the premises and yesterday the fire authority contacted the local authority to formally withdraw their objection.

“Considering they were the only objector and in consultation with the applicants I have decided that it was not in the public interest for the hearing to continue.”

She said that the application is granted in full.

This means that the Radnor Arms will be open and able to sell alcohol from 10am to 11.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

On New Year’s Eve it will be able to sell alcohol from 10am to 12.30am.

The pub closed in 2016 and last year the community benefit society raised £220,000 to cover the cost of buying and re-opening the pub.

The society also received a grant of £440,000 from the UK Government Community Ownership fund to restore the building and help with the re-opening.