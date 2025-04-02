Police investigating report of man performing 'obscene act' on Telford cycle route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said the incident was reported to have taken place on the cycle route near the Nettlefolds Estate in Hadley and the Lidl store.

The incident was said to have taken place yesterday - April 1, with police saying they have increased patrols in the area as a result.

There have been reports on social media warning of a man in the area.

West Mercia Police said: "We received a report yesterday of a man performing an obscene act on the cycle route near the Nettlefolds estate in Hadley.

"Increased patrols will be carried out in the area and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."