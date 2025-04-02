Man who took his own life at his home near Oswestry was due in court over indecent images charges, inquest told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Philip Ivor Morris, who was 70, was found dead at his home on October 28 last year.

Mr Morris, a retired businessman, had been due to appear at court the following day, charged with multiple counts of making indecent images of children.

An inquest held at Guildhall in Shrewsbury was told that the emergency services had been called to Garside Close, Hengoed, at around 10pm on October 28 last year.

Shropshire Coroner, John Ellery, read evidence which explained two police officers had attended the property after being alerted to the situation by a friend of Mr Morris.