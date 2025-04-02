Man needed surgery after being hit with 'baseball bat' in Telford robbery - police launch appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers investigating a robbery in Telford are appealing for information after a man was left with serious injuries.

On Saturday, March 29, at around 2.30am, a 28-year-old man was assaulted by three unknown men on the Silkin Way footpath by Randlay pool near to Telford Town Park.

The men knocked the victim from his bicycle and hit him over the head with what was believed to be a baseball bat.

The Silkin Way, Telford

They stole his bag containing his wallet, bank cards and cash. They then fled the area.

The victim needed hospital treatment and surgery due to his injuries and is now recovering at home.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact DC Gemma Pagan on gemma.pagan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01952 214689.