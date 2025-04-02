‘I will never drive again’: A451 baby death crash driver admits causing death of three week old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Craig Nunn, 40, initially denied killing Harley Thomas Wilkinson in a crash on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport just after midnight on October 26 last year, but was rearraigned at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday and changed his plea.

Nunn, who appeared via video-link from HMP Hewell and wore a blue t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of driving with a specified drug above the specified limit.

The fatal crash involved Nunn’s black Ford Focus and a black Suzuki Vitara, West Mercia Police said.

The baby was in the Suzuki and died at the scene, while the other two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Imitation firearm found in boot of his car

The court was told that Nunn, of Sandy Lane in Stourport, would also be appearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on April 22 in connection with items that were found in the boot of his car, including an imitation firearm and two bladed weapons, and would be entering guilty pleas to those charges.

Judge James Burbidge set Nunn’s sentencing for May 16.

He said: “You have had the good sense to admit your responsibility for this crash and a judge will take this into consideration.

“I am adjourning this case until May 16 where you will be sentenced for all three matters that you have admitted and the trial date that was set can be vacated.

“It is to be hoped that the magistrates can expedite the matters before them for sentencing.”

Before leaving the hearing, Nunn told the judge he would like to surrender his driving licence, saying: “I will never drive a vehicle again.”