High Sheriff fund offers grants to help young people

The Shropshire High Sheriff’s Endowment Fund is used each year to support community groups across the county.

This year Mr Welti is making £12,000 worth of grants available to groups who encourage young people to avoid crime and anti-social activities and encourage positive activities to foster their social integration and enhance their quality of life.

Mr Welti explained that recent data indicated that Shropshire faced notable issues around young people being socially isolated which could affect many aspects of their lives.

“Young people in Shropshire face added challenges from rural isolation, limiting their access to education, employment, and recreational activities. These factors increase vulnerability, as young people in remote or deprived areas may be more likely to engage in criminal behaviour due to a lack of alternatives,” he said.

In the West Mercia region, which includes Shropshire, theft offences committed by children aged 10 to 17 increased from 17 to 43 – an increase of over 150 per cent in the year leading up to March 2023.

“These statistics highlight the challenges and emphasise the critical need for funding and support for programmes that engage young people in constructive activities, improving their lives, reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, and fostering social integration,” said Mr Welti.

The fund, which is managed by Shropshire Community Foundation, opened for applications on March 28 with grants of between £500 and £1,000 available. Applications close on May 5.

Applicants must be voluntary or community organisations, registered charities, social enterprises or community interest companies operating in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin and working with people aged 11 to 25.

“We are looking for projects that focus on providing young people with the tools, support, and opportunities they need to engage positively within their community. The emphasis should be on early intervention with the long-term goal of preventing youth crime and promoting positive development,” said Mr Welti.

Further information on how to apply to the High Sheriff endowment fund is available at https://www.shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk/open-grants/high-sheriff-of-shropshire-fund-2025/