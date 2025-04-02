Golfers tee off in Shropshire to raise charity cash for much loved Wolverhampton cause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over 30 golfers teed off at Lilleshall Golf Club in Shropshire in aid of the JW Hunt Charity which has run an annual football tournament since 1927 and has raised over £450,000 for the Wolverhampton based Beacon Centre for the Blind.

A golf day at Lilleshall GC raised money for the JW Hunt Cup

Secretary of the competition Alan Ryder and his son Danny organise the golf day and £730 was raised on the day for the charity.

Sponsor of the tournament was SC Building from Wolverhampton and there were various prizes for teams and individuals on the day.

The longest drive winner was Ethan Hawkins, nearest the pin was Richie Halford, and the team prize was shared between Lilleshall Golf Club and Collins Aerospace.

Alan said: "It was a very successful event as these golf days generally are and we are grateful to SC Building for their sponsorship, Danny for organising the event, Luke Manwaring and Lily Thistle for prize donations and everyone who turned out on what was a lovely day weather wise."