Firefighters rush to car blaze in Telford town centre

A fire crew from Telford Central Fire Station rushed to reports of a car fire at Lawn Central at Telford town centre on Wednesday morning.

The call came into the emergency services at around 9.05am.

Lawn Central, Telford Town Centre. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said a car was on fire on the road, but the scene was under control by 9.17am.

According to traffic data, traffic was moving normally in the aftermath of the incident.