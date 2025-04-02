Firefighters rush to car blaze in Telford town centre
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a car fire at Telford town centre on Wednesday.
By Megan Jones
A fire crew from Telford Central Fire Station rushed to reports of a car fire at Lawn Central at Telford town centre on Wednesday morning.
The call came into the emergency services at around 9.05am.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said a car was on fire on the road, but the scene was under control by 9.17am.
According to traffic data, traffic was moving normally in the aftermath of the incident.