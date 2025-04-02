Shropshire Star
Firefighters rush to car blaze in Telford town centre

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a car fire at Telford town centre on Wednesday.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

A fire crew from Telford Central Fire Station rushed to reports of a car fire at Lawn Central at Telford town centre on Wednesday morning. 

The call came into the emergency services at around 9.05am. 

Lawn Central, Telford Town Centre. Photo: Google
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said a car was on fire on the road, but the scene was under control by 9.17am.

According to traffic data, traffic was moving normally in the aftermath of the incident.

