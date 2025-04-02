Charities set to benefit from quiz night next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The latest in a long series of charity quizzes organised by Lanyon Bowdler will take place on May 22 at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery - and people are being urged to sign up now to take part.

It costs £10 per person to enter and the evening will include live music, a raffle and a bar.

Money raised from the event will aid the charities We Are Farming Minds and Belmont Hall in Wellington.

Amanda Jones, of Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We love hosting our quizzes - they are always popular and provide the opportunity to raise some money for good causes during a very enjoyable evening.

“Our quiz at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery on May 22 gets underway at 5.45pm with some live music before the quiz begins promptly at 6.30pm. The quiz master will be Tony Price, whose quizzes are suitable for all abilities and include fun-themed rounds.

“There is a raffle and we are hoping people will be able to support our fundraising efforts by donating prizes - anything would be much appreciated and will help us raise as much money as possible for two really deserving charities.

“We will be supporting Belmont Hall, which is located in New Street, Wellington, and We Are Farming Minds, an organisation tackling the very real problem of mental health in the Herefordshire farming community.

“Lanyon Bowdler has a strong presence in both of these areas and we know just how valuable these charities are within their respective communities. We are delighted to dedicate our quiz on May 22 to raising funds for them.”

Belmont Hall is an organisation of volunteers who own, run and maintain the building in Wellington.

Its main goals are to provide a meeting place at a reasonable cost for the people of Wellington and district and to run a club for older people - encouraging a sense of community and wellbeing.

We Are Farming Minds helps to raise mental health awareness in the rural communities of Herefordshire and supports the wellbeing of farmers.

For more information about the quiz and to book tickets or donate prizes, email vicki.thomas@lblaw.co.uk