Telford father hit and choked toddler stepdaughter because she wouldn't sleep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the defendant's crimes had been noticed by the girl's mother, who found clumps of her daughter's hair coming out when she was brushing it in the morning.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity, went and handed himself into police after being confronted about the girl's injuries.

The court was told that the victim's mother also discovered scratch marks on the young girl's neck and back.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said that when the mother asked what had happened the girl said her stepfather had hit her on the ear and grabbed her.

The court was told that he had gone to see the girl in her bedroom because she would not sleep.

The court heard that the mother had 'felt a sense of panic' as she realised what had happened.

When confronted about the injuries the man told the girl's mother he had slapped her on the back of the head because she had 'headbutted him', but denied touching the toddler's neck.

Ms Proctor said that the mother had spoken to nursery workers about what happened, who called the police - and at the same time the defendant had handed himself in.