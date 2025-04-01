Powys businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors are being urged to apply for a rate relief scheme that could see their business rates bill reduce in the new financial year

The Business Rates: Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Rates Relief scheme for financial year 2025/26, which is administered by Powys County Council, is offering 40% discount off rate bills to eligible businesses.

The Welsh Government has provided funding of £3.449m to the council for the scheme and up to 980 Powys businesses may qualify for the discount.

The scheme will apply to all eligible ratepayers with a relief cap for all business properties up to a maximum of £110,000.

The business must be in the retail, leisure, hospitality or tourism sectors, for example shops, pubs and restaurants, gyms, performance venues and hotels.

The rate relief scheme is available until March 31 2026. Businesses who meet the eligibility criteria must apply for this rate relief.

Councillor David Thomas, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, said: “I’m delighted that the Welsh Government has once again provided funding for this scheme.

“It continues to be a real difficult time for those businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector with the continuing challenging economic times they face.

“This scheme does support businesses in these sectors so I would urge those businesses who are eligible for this discount to apply for it as soon as possible.”

Further information on the scheme, including the application form and how to apply, can be found online by searching Business Rates: Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Rates Relief 2025 / 2026 at www.powys.gov.uk