Knighton Town Council has confirmed a pricing structure for the use of its civic centre

It has also approved the terms and conditions of its use.

The civic centre committee recently reviewed bookings and hire rates and presented a report to the full council at the March meeting.

The new pricing structure will be £8 an hour for the civic centre, discounted to £7.50 an hour for bookings of over four hours.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said a running group had been in touch and asked about booking the centre from 4pm until 12am in July as they want to use it as an aid station for an event.

Members agreed the charge for such as event would be £100, which would be a discount for an unusually long booking.

The terms and conditions of the use of the hall include the hirer ensuring the council’s general rules are adhered to, they must inform the clerk of any requirements as to the provision of facilities and may incur extra charges, the hirer will be responsible for the supervision of the premises and the behaviour of people there, and access to areas not booked will not be permitted.

The hirer will be responsible for leaving the premises in a clean and tidy position and remove rubbish or face a surcharge, will ensure noise does not bother other users, and will pay for damage

Members approved the terms and conditions and they are available at https://knightontc.wales/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Terms-and-Conditions-for-hire-Civic-Centre.pdf

A new bookings page for the Civic Centre, is also available at https://knightontc.wales/book-the-civic-centre/.