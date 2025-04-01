The chief executive of Powys County Council recently visited Rhayader, the county councillor said

Rhayader town and county councillor Angela Davies hosted the visit

Emma Palmer who took up the role in October 2023 was welcomed to the town by Rhayader County and Town Councillor Angela Davies.

At a recent town council meeting, Councillor Davies said: “Emma came and spent a great few hours here. I took her to the leisure centre and to the luncheon club.

“We spoke about the need for community space and she understands the point and the delivery of it her question back to me all the time was, how do we pay for it.

“I think the visit was very worthwhile. I made the point to her that we are trying to work with the county council but there are barriers put up by the county council.

“I took her to meet community support and she knew a few of the people there from previous roles and I think she was quite surprised at what actually goes on here in such a small community and how we punch above our weight in what goes on. We also met with the Mayor Councillor Clare Evans.”

Councillor Evans said; “It is frustrating that as a town council, as a statutory body and elected representatives, Powys County Council seem to bypass us and always go for help and partnership to voluntary bodies and the third sector to take things over.”

Members noted the report.