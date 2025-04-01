Newport library 'flourishing' in year since town council take over

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's been one year since Newport Library reopened under community control after Newport Town Council took over the reins from the local authority.

In the last 12 months, the town council said the library has "flourished", expanding beyond its traditional role as a place to borrow books and opened for even longer.

The introduction of new activities has included author events, free craft sessions and a brand-new book club.

A spokesperson from the town council said it has now evolved into "a dynamic and welcoming space where residents of all ages can gather, learn, and connect and thanked the "unwavering commitment" of the "dedicated" staff and volunteers.

Newport Community Library celebrate their first birthday

“A library is more than just a place filled with books; it is a space where knowledge is shared, friendships are formed, and communities grow stronger,” said Mayor of Newport, Councillor Ian Perry.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the past year and look forward to continuing this journey. Here’s to another fantastic year of Newport Community Library!”

During their first anniversary celebration, Newport Town Council began a new partnership with Church Aston and Edgmond Parish Council.

Simon Stacey, Chairman Church Aston Parish Council said: "The efforts made by Newport Town council to retain and improve the vital resources of the library are something that Church Aston Parish council was keen to be part of.

"Our support in a time of cuts to frontline services shows our commitment to support the library and look forward to future events.”

A new partnership with Church Aston Parish Council and Edgmond Parish Council. In Picture L>R: Cllr Robert Higginson, Cllr Brian Richards and Mayor of Newport Cllr Ian Perry

Councillor Allan Wilson, Chairman of Edgmond Parish Council added: “My colleagues and I are pleased to offer a financial contribution to the Newport Community Library and to work in partnership with the Town Council and other Parish Councils to provide a much needed, and appreciated, service to our communities.

"Over the first twelve months, there has been a significant increase in usage and we hope that this will carry on as this facility continues to grow within the community – this is much more than a library, it will be a community hub and central location for other activities in the future."