Llandrindod Wells Mayor’s last month has been full of meetings to keep existing projects on track and looking at future plans and ideas

Councillor Marcia Morgan said at the beginning of March along with Powys High Sheriff, she was invited to the Licensing of the Revd. Jonathan Copus to the West Radnor Ministry Area at the Holy Trinity Church.

“It was a beautiful evening service followed by a bring and share buffet which gave the High Sheriff and myself a chance to chat with residents who attended,” she said.

Councillor Morgan also organised another free community event for residents to enjoy.

“There was a chance to re-live the music of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s at the Royal British Legion. Everyone enjoyed the music and the dancing and some couples enjoyed special memories when dancing to their favourite songs from when they first met. Many thanks to Tony Morgan, Jamie Lugg and the Royal British Legion team for their help in making this a successful evening.

“This event was asked for by local residents and was made possible by making a donation to the RBL Poppy Appeal to fund the disco.”

She said she had called in to wish the Air Cadets good luck with their fund-raising quiz night at the Royal British Legion, as they are still busy fund-raising for a new minibus.

Councillor Morgan said the town council has appointed a town caretaker to help keep the town tidy through the spring and summer months and the council is awaiting delivery of three new picnic benches for Lake Park, purchased from the chair’s allowance. They will be sited along the beach side of the lake.