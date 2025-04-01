'I want Donald Trump to watch my film, it would be very educational' - Ukrainian refugee's tear-jerking documentary about children fleeing war to Shropshire premieres

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was recently the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the war made international headlines again when US president Trump and his deputy JD Vance berated Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a White House showdown.

The face-off sent shockwaves around the world, with many horrified by Trump’s stance and how Zelensky was treated in front of the glaring eyes of the media.

Here in Shropshire, Lora Arkypenko has premiered her film Children, which follows three Ukrainian families and tells the emotional stories of what they have lost and how they have had to adapt and start their lives all over again.

There were many tears at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury, where the screening was held on Mother’s Day, as the impact of the war on human beings was brought sharply into view.

Lora Arkhypenko, in blue, with families who feature in her film, Children. Picture: Paul Prescott

In one heartbreaking moment, Tymofii, an eight-year-old boy, tells how all he remembers of his homeland is a cafe next to his nursery that burned down.

This was the sequel to Lora’s first film, Women, which followed the stories of successful Ukrainian ladies who lost homes, jobs and businesses because of the war and had to start again in Shropshire, learning a new language, finding somewhere to stay and making new friends.

That film has been entered into several festivals and won Lora a Best Director prize at the LA Short Film Awards.

Asked if she would like Trump and Vance to view her film she said: “I would say yes. I think it would be very educational for them. I believe these are the real stories.

“I am sure there are lots of other creators in different countries who made similar stories, but yes, if it would be possible.”

Lora Arkhypenko with her daughter Sofia at the Old Market Hall, Shrewsbury. Picture: Paul Prescott

The film itself follows Oksana and her teenage daughters Sofiia and Mariia; Daria and her teen daughter Manya; and Maryna and her son Tymofii.

We learn how Oksana lost her dance school in Ukraine and has found herself working in a housekeeping role at Hawkstone Hall, near Prees.

Sofiia has gone to London to train as an economist and Mariia goes to school in Shropshire. They tell of their struggles with self-identification and how they feel different to others, while Oksana gives everything to make sure her children are happy.

Daria’s positive attitude shines through, despite the struggles she’s been through, as footage shows her working at the Newmedica eye health clinic in Shrewsbury. Her daughter Manya has taken to rowing with Pengwern Boat Club and has dreams of being in the Olympics.

Maryna is working as a teaching assistant at a primary school, and Tymofii “is a very popular boy” at school. Though the way he remembers the carnage near his old nursery is a chilling reminder of how the war has affected Ukrainians, particularly the youngest.

The film, which features stunning drone shots of Shrewsbury, explores how the families lives have changed, the pain of being away from home, how that has made them feel about their Ukrainian identity, and what the future holds.

Speaking to the audience at the premiere, Lora said: “Thank you for being here on this special Mother’s Day.

“When we talk about children, we talk about something pure and full of hope and love.

“This film is full of love. Love for where we’re from, love for what we do and love for our children.

“I’m grateful to these wonderful families and to be able to share their stories.

She also thanked Shropshire Council and its Homes For Ukraine department for funding and support for the film.

“Every question I asked and request I made, I was met with kindness and willingness to help,” Lora said.

There will be another screening of the film in May at the Old Market Hall. Tickets will be available to purchase soon.

It will also be screened in Edinburgh and Manchester in May.