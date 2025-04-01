'I need to renew my season ticket, but I don't know whether I want to' - Shrewsbury Town fans react to takeover collapse

In November last year, the club announced that it was in a period of exclusivity with a potential new owner - believed to be an American entrepreneur.

But, when the news broke last week that manager Gareth Ainsworth was leaving the club and heading to Gillingham of League Two, uncertainty grew over whether this takeover would go ahead.

The loss of Ainsworth was a big blow to Town and left fans feeling 'betrayed'. And, to add further salt to the wounds of Ainsworth's departure, and the 4-1 thumping by Birmingham City last Saturday, the period of exclusivity with the proposed new owner ended yesterday (March 31) - and Shrewsbury are now free to talk to other interested parties.

Salop fan Nathan Cavin revealed that he was planning to renew his season ticket, but when the news broke, he began to question whether he still wants to.

However, the news didn't come as a surprise to the 41-year-old, who said: "It makes sense why Ainsworth left. I went to the question and answer session with him a few weeks ago and we were lapping it all up, but I felt quite betrayed.

"We all sussed there was something up because I think he was given promises which was why he came in the first place. I have been saying why did he come to Shrewsbury? He must have known that there was going to be investment and the takeover was going to happen. So I think everyone was a bit sussed as to why he left, especially because he did all that love bombing and said it would be a journey. It was quite sickening.

"I don't know what the answer is, I imagine buying a club is quite hard. I would like to know who it is who pulled out because I think they need to give us some answers as well.

"I think what Roland Wycherley has done for the club over the years is amazing to put us where we are, but I think football has moved on and we are left behind.