The lavish historical drama Firebrand will be shown at Knighton cinema

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) and nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain) star in a revisionist royal portrait of the last wife of Henry VIII.

In a blood-soaked island kingdom, accomplished Katherine Parr (Vikander) becomes the sixth wife of King Henry VIII (Law) at great personal risk – all her predecessors are vanquished or dead – and when Henry leaves her to rule during his absence overseas, he lays out a dangerous path for her.

Suspected of sympathy to radical Protestants, Katherine comes under increasing scrutiny from Henry on his return, and must unleash her own scheme for survival.

Adapted from Elizabeth Fremantle’s novel The Queen’s Gambit, Karim Aïnouz’s (The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão) lavish historical drama features a scene-stealing performance from Law.

It will be screened to Knighton Community Centre on Friday, April 11 at 7.30pm.

The film runs for 120 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6 for adults and they are available by calling 07964 023841.