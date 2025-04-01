Appeal to find missing Powys man last seen leaving Spanish airport

Jason was due to fly home on the morning of Saturday, March 29 2025, but did not board his flight. He was last seen at Alicante Airport at around 9am after experiencing an issue with his boarding pass. While queuing for assistance, he left the airport on foot without speaking to anyone.

Jason is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10in tall, with brown hair on the sides of his head and bald on top. He was last seen wearing a white collared T-shirt, dark shorts, and white trainers, and was carrying a black wheeled suitcase.

Dyfed-Powys Police is urging anyone with information that could help locate Jason to get in touch online at: https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, via email at: 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, through direct message on social media or by calling 101

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: 259 of the 29th