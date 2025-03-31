Sunny weather 'expected all week' in Shropshire - but chilly warning for weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire locals, visitors and workers are in for a sunny week following the update, as temperatures could reach as highs of 20 °C this Thursday.

According to the the weather experts, the outlook from Wednesday (March 2) to Friday (March 4) will be plenty of warm sunshine by day, but slightly chillier at night.

Those temperatures are slightly higher than what can be expected today, Monday (March 31) and tomorrow, Tuesday (April 1), with expected highs of 16 °C.

People enjoy the warm weather as rhododendrons appear in full bloom (stock image)

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Today it will be a chilly start but any early morning mist, fog, or low cloud soon clearing to leave another widely dry and settled day. Plenty of warm sunshine, especially so in sheltered spots where winds will be light. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

"On Tuesday it will be widely dry and fine with plenty of long, sunny spells. Light winds at first, though becoming breezier into the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

"The outlook for Wednesday to Friday will be see high pressure continue to dominate through this week, leading to widely dry and fine conditions. Plenty of warm sunshine by day, chillier by night, and winds mostly light."

"Unfortunately the sunny spells stop once the weekend arrives with risks of 'overnight frosts''.