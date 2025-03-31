Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

Last week, the Chancellor took steps to improve public finances, clean up the previous government’s mess, and build for long-term growth. This includes higher wages, record defence investment, and a streamlined public sector. In Telford, we’ll have more police, free breakfast clubs, better support for job seekers, and dignity for those unable to work due to severe disability. We’re also restoring order at the border, but we need to move faster.

This week 3 million people, including 4,000 in Telford, will see a £1,400 pay rise thanks to the Government’s boost to the National Living Wage. £500m funding has also been announced to fix potholes with progress being closely tracked. Locally, our crews have already repaired 3,000 potholes since 2024, but this funding will make an even bigger impact.

On top of this £100m is being invested into grassroots sports facilities across the UK to ensure every child can get active in green spaces and £2bn is being invested to build 18,000 new social and affordable homes—bringing jobs, homes, and growth, with work starting straight away.

As your MP, I work day in day out standing up for Telford to ensure we get our fair share of this investment. Through chatting to residents on the doorsteps, at my surgery events, and through your emails, I believe these changes will make a real difference to our town.

In another important milestone, it has been confirmed that NHS waiting lists have fallen for the fifth month in a row. Since we took office, waiting lists have dropped by nearly 200,000. Progress is clearly being made, but we all know there's still a mountain to climb here in Telford. I will never stop fighting to bring vital NHS services back to our town and improve the ones we already have. Great British Energy is also helping schools and hospitals cut energy bills with solar panels, freeing up funds for nurses and teachers. Shropshire and Telford NHS will receive £467,000, with savings estimated at up to £1 million.

We're cutting wasteful government spending by cancelling thousands of government credit cards used by civil servants, saving taxpayers' money. Spending on these cards surged by 400% under the previous government. This will redirect funds to support police and teachers.

This week, I’m hosting an event for Telford Dads to discuss better paternity rights. The UK has some of the worst paternity leave in Europe, and it’s time for change. Join me at the Exotic Zoo on Friday 4th April - details are on my website.

I put Telford first in everything I do as an MP. I want residents to feel healthy, happy and safe. For 14 years, our town has been overlooked, but I’ve got your back. I value face-to-face conversations—join me at an upcoming event, or contact me by phone, email, or sign up for my weekly updates at shaundavies.org.

The first steps of change have begun, but I make no mistake in knowing there is more to do – and we must get on with it.