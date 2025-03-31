Shropshire agricultural machinery dispersal sale of 'national significance'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An extensive range of modern machinery is being sold on behalf of R. Roberts & Son Ltd at Sandhole Farm, New Marton, St Martins, Oswestry, by permission of Andrew Morris, on Wednesday, April 16.

The sale, which will be held live and on the MartEye online auction platform, includes meticulously maintained machinery and equipment including two Claas 980 and 970 Jaguar foragers and 15 JCB, New Holland, Fendt and John Deere loaders and tractors.

Also included are balers, tankers and spreaders, trailers, rakes and tedders, drills and planters, mowers, ploughs, power harrows and other implements.

“This is an important sale of national significance that will attract farmers, contractors and dealerships from across the UK, Ireland and Europe,” said Halls’ senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond, who manages Shrewsbury Auction Centre. “The modern equipment has been maintained meticulously.

“R. Roberts & Son Ltd was formed in 1974 and has provided services to livestock and arable farms in border region surrounding Oswestry and beyond. There will be 120 big ticket items in the sale which will probably be the largest of its type this year.

“The sale includes all types of machinery that you would associate with a large agricultural contracting business. We are expecting a huge amount of interest from buyers.

“The family business chose Halls to conduct the sale based on the company’s excellent track record of organising successful farm dispersal sales, including the one we held for Angus Sheppard at Colemere House Farm Colemere, near Ellesmere in February last year.”

The sale opens at 10.30am with workshop equipment and the machinery will follow at 11am. A catalogue is available to download from Halls’ website: www.hallsgb.com .

For more information, contact Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Tel: 01743 462620 or email: Market@hallsgb.com .