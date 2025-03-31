Kington Town Council is to consider establishing champions to speak up for diverse groups in the town

The idea came about after a resident wrote to the council suggesting that older people, their rights and needs are being neglected nationally and across the country at local levels.

They pointed out that in Wales there is a well established Commissioner for Older people and a network of local authority Old People’s champions.

The resident said: “It seems obvious to me that, at our very local level, there are issues affecting older people that would benefit from such a champion; issues such as access to healthcare and associated services, mobility and other physical abilities, loneliness and isolation etc.

“The Welsh concept of Older People’s Champion is one that could easily be replicated locally so I would urge you to consider that such a position is adopted for our older people.”

Councillor Buzz Bishop said: “I think it is a really good idea but when you look around the table I think older people are well looked after and its actually younger people that should have more representation.”

Councillor Bob Widdowson said he would like more information and there are lots of issues affecting older people and they do not have a voice whereas younger people can develop and find a voice.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said with the annual general meeting coming up in May they could assign people to be champions for different groups then if they wished.

Councillor Bishop said she would be happy to research what other councils do and to look at linking in with the community hub at the Lion Café.

She said the elderly are not a minority group in Kington and many other people are in minority groups and could benefit from having a champion such as the disabled, ethnic groups, LGBTIQA+ etc.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said he did suggest to the head teacher and head boy and girl at Lady Hawkins School that they may come to observe a meeting and bring some ideas forward. He said maybe they could also do something with the older children on the primary school’s council.

Members agreed to consider having champions at the next meeting.