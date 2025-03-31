Kington Mayor asks the town’s museum to look for any documentation relating to the recreation ground

In his monthly report, Councillor Philip Sell said he had contacted the museum and they have some original documents and records which mention the transfer of ownership to the borough council.

He told members at a recent meeting that the museum volunteers are making further searches and will report back to the town council if they locate any documentation mentioning a transfer to Kington Town Council.

Councillor Sell said he had also taken a nomination form to Lady Hawkins School to see if they might be able to identify a suitable recipient for the Young Person’s Civic Award.

He said he had also sent two emails to the Head of Heritage Buildings at Herefordshire Archive and Records Centre. He said he had not heard back from them yet about progress with plans in relation to Kington’s burgage walls being listed.

Councillor Sell said he would also write to the Masonic Hall to thank them for allowing a defibrillator to be installed on their building.

Members noted the report