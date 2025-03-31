Inside the unique Shropshire primary school boasting its own kiln and garden where pupils grow their own food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The primary school in Broseley is very proud to be situated near the Jackfield Tile Museum and to provide its children with the ability to create their own pottery pieces and artwork.

Pupils regularly enjoy getting creative and making their own clay sculptures in all shapes and sizes before they go into the school's amazing kiln.

Skye Wainwright and Jenson Nickolds with their clay models.

Alongside their incredible indoor experiences, the primary school is also keen for learning to be taken outside.

Children enjoy forest school activities in the site's expansive grounds which features a pond, an allotment and greenhouses.

Pupils enjoy a pond dipping session in the forest school.

Pupils learn how to grow food which is then used and consumed at the school. The site also boasts a fire pit which children enjoy sitting around and drinking hot chocolate and eating biscuits, while there is also a large willow tree within the school's grounds which is curled and arched and used as a 'tunnel' by pupils.

Nursery manager, Mrs McGowan believes outdoor learning is very important and spends a lot of time outside with her pupils.

John Wilkinson Primary School dancers pose for the camera.

"In nursery we are very much about the outdoors and enjoy forest school sessions in the woodland area that is a beautiful setting for our children," she said. "All sorts of learning goes on down there."

At lunchtime, children enjoy several activities including just dance. Meanwhile, clubs such as running are popular and the school encourages its pupils to be as active as possible.

Pupils catch up on some reading in the library.

John Wilkinson Primary School is built on core values of cooperation, respect, tolerance, responsibility, empathy, and determination.

Meanwhile expectations are encapsulated in their three school rules of being responsible, respectful and ready.

Oscar Dodd, Isla McGuire, Milly Broomhall and Zak Bowden with their dragon sculpture.

Mrs Beard became headteacher at the school is 2023 and has overseen the school's move to become apart of the 3-18 Education Trust this year.

She said they are "very proud" to now be apart of the organisation and has a lot of love for her school.

Alfie Stanley, Milo Platt and Noah Connolly-Webb with their planted seeds.

"We are very proud being situated in Broseley and having beautiful surroundings for our school," said Mrs Beard. "We have lots of greenhouses and ponds, and do a lot of outdoor learning.

"We take this learning forward across the rest of our school with outdoor learning going on in our greenhouses and allotments where pupils grow produce that we actually use in school in the summer, so children can see how you grow things and then use them for things.

Children in their PE lesson.

"We also have a kiln at John Wilkinson Primary School celebrating the fact that we are very near to Jackfield and we do lots of pottery work. The children are very proud of their pottery work and it is always exciting on the days that we open the kiln door and make sure that they are not cracked."