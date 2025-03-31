Everything you need to know as overnight roadworks set to begin in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work underneath the Cross Street tunnel in Shrewsbury will commence on Tuesday night (April 1).

The road will be closed from 8pm to 6am each night until Friday morning.

Subsequent night closures will then continue from Sundays to Thursdays until the end of April, again between 8pm and 6am.

Shropshire Council said this move means no work will take place on Fridays or weekends to "ease the impact of the works in the lead up to - and including - weekends, plus the bank holiday".

Cross Street tunnel, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Work on Cross Street includes the widening of the existing footpath, and construction of a new footpath under the bridge - for "improved pedestrian access".

The works are part of improvements to the station gyratory area.

The council said there will be four nights "early" in the programme when site activities are "expected to be noisy".

The local authority said this will be due to cutting of the road surface and the breaking of tarmac and kerbs.

This work will end by 11pm each night and there will be "noise reduction measures" in place, the council has said.

In conjunction with the closure of the tunnel tomorrow evening, two-way traffic on Chester Street will also be introduced.

When the tunnel opens on April 2, the county council said a single lane will be in place under the tunnel, but that the right turn onto Castle Foregate will not be available.

Traffic from Ellesmere Road wishing to access Shrewsbury Railway Station, the town centre or Smithfield Road is being asked to use Chester Street.

Meanwhile, traffic from Smithfield Road or Ellesmere Road that is wishing to access routes towards Heathgates or Howard Street can turn left or travel straight ahead on exiting the tunnel.