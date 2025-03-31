Builth Wells Town Council has renewed its One Voice Wales membership for 2025/6

The council was contacted by the organisation asking them if they wished to renew their membership from April 1.

It will cost the town council £506 based on the 1236 chargeable dwellings in the town at £0.41 per dwelling.

One Voice Wales provides free legal advice, advice and support, training for councillors and staff, general information on its website and it represents councils on the Local Government Partnership Council.

Members were reminded at a recent meeting that One Voice Wales is the council’s legal body which provides lots of information, advice and training.

Members unanimously agreed to renew their membership of One Voice Wales.