Revealed: The alarming number of hours raw sewage was released into waterways in the West Midlands and Shropshire

New figures from the Environment Agency show that storm overflows spilt sewage into England’s rivers, lakes and coasts for new highs of more than 3.61 million hours last year.

"Spills" should only take place in “exceptional circumstances”, for example to prevent sewers from being overwhelmed in heavy rainfall and backing up into homes.

While the number of spills was down slightly on 2023 figures (around 14,000 fewer incidents) average spills were longer in duration.

It meant that 2024 saw raw sewage spilt into rivers and seas for 3,614,428 hours - slightly up on 2023’s 3,606,170 hours and a record high.

The latest figures were branded as “disgraceful” by Environment Secretary Steve Reed, and a “stark reminder of how years of under-investment have led to water companies discharging unacceptable levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes and seas”.

The number of hours sewage was spilt into rivers supplying water to homes in the West Midlands and Shropshire