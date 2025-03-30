Stories from people closely connected with the River Wye have been recorded and preserved for the future through the ‘Voices of the River Wye’ project

The project has been running since October 2024 when participants were invited to come forward with their memories of the River Wye. Volunteers interested in helping with the project were also sought. The response was fantastic and exceeded all our expectations - an indication, perhaps, of the personal connection that people have with the river.

Renowned local oral historian, Marsha O’Mahony, was engaged to lead the project.

Marsha said: “As the project comes to an end, I must thank everyone who agreed to be interviewed. Their recollections have captured the River Wye in all its beauty. Stories that were in danger of being lost can now claim their rightful place in Herefordshire Museum's archives - a resource for future generations.

“I must also thank the amazing team of volunteers who came forward and have recorded some outstanding oral histories. From learning to swim in the Wye, to epic battles with monster salmon, ingenious ways to catch eels, or lazy days floating downstream in rowing boats, plus many more, the Wye's relationship to the people of Herefordshire, from poachers to princes, is recorded for evermore.”

Volunteer, Barbara Litherland, said: “I have met such interesting people. People who have worked and lived along the banks of the River Wye, recording their voices and listening to their stories. It has been a truly remarkable experience and I feel that I have become a small part of something which is so very important.”

A celebratory event marking the conclusion of the project and the formal handover of the recordings took place recently.

The event was attended by Councillor Roger Phillips, Chairperson of the Council, Councillor Elissa Swinglehurst, Cabinet Member for Environment and Deputy Leader of the Council, and the Mayor of Hereford, City Councillor Kevin Tillett. They were joined by project volunteers, interviewees, and other supporters of the initiative.

A series of speeches were given by both project organisers and volunteers, reflecting on the project’s achievements and its impact. Following the speeches, guests enjoyed refreshments before taking part in behind-the-scenes store tours led by the museum service team.

As a formal conclusion to the event, Marsha O’Mahony officially handed over the oral histories to the museum service for accession into the collections, ensuring their preservation and future accessibility.

Councillor Swinglehurst commented: “The River Wye is a powerful thread running through Herefordshire’s identity, connecting generations through shared experiences and treasured memories. This wonderful project has captured stories that might otherwise have faded away, preserving an intimate history of the river for future generations. Hearing from volunteers and those who took part in the project highlights the profound personal impact of this initiative. Thanks to the dedication of Marsha O’Mahony, museum staff members, our volunteers and everyone who contributed their stories, these vivid recollections will enrich our museum archives and ensure that the unique relationship between the Wye and our community endures.”

The project was funded by Herefordshire Council to capture the rich heritage of the River Wye and ensure that stories are preserved for future generations.