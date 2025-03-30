A public meeting to discuss the possibility of bringing back the Kington branch of the Royal British Legion will take place this week.

Eardisley and Hereford area of the legion are hoping to resurrect the Kington branch.

They have set up a public meeting at the Burton Hotel on Wednesday, April 9 at 7.30pm to help revive the branch.

Kington Town Council has been asked to help promote the meeting and councillors are encouraged to attend the meeting.

The legion has also requested financial support for the meeting from the town council and they have been sent a grant application form to complete.