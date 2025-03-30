Police searching Haughmond Hill in efforts to find 70-year-old Shrewsbury man reported missing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clifford Bates was last seen at around 1pm on March 29 and is thought to be in the Haughmond Hill area.

Have you seen Clifford?

He is described as around 5ft 5in tall, of a larger build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a green jumper with a three-quarter-length zip, greenish trousers and light brown shoes.

Have you seen Clifford?

DCI Jo Woods of West Mercia Police said: “We are becoming increasing concerned for Clifford who hasn’t been seen since yesterday [Saturday, March 29].

"We believe he may be in the Haughmond Hill area and would encourage anyone who is walking in that area, today or yesterday, who may have seen him and have information to contact police.

"We will be carrying out searches in the area today and people can expect to see an increased police presence.”

Call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.