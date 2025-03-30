Ken and Millie Celebrate Their Diamond Wedding and Raise Money for Cancer Research

Ken and Millie Price of Windyridge, Penybont near Llandrindod Wells, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, and in so doing raised a grand total of £1,700 for Cancer Research.

Mille and Ken presented two cheques, one amounting to £1,140 for Worldwide Cancer Research, and the other £560 for the local group of Cancer Research, to Ida Bufton, Chair of the local Cancer Research group.

In their letter and certificate of thanks Worldwide Cancer Research stated ”you are helping to start new cancer cures worldwide, and bring about a day when no life is cut short by cancer”.

Ken and Millie would like to thank all those family members and friends who contributed so generously to this very worthy cause, and made their Diamond Wedding celebration so successful.