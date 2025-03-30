'I've never seen a gun in my life!' Man jailed after police found deadly shotgun in his Mercedes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Regan O’Shaughnessy, 24, was arrested during a pre-planned operation at an address on St James’ Lane in Coventry, on September 10 last year.

West Midlands Police officers found the key to a Mercedes A-class car in O’Shaughnessy’s bedroom. The car was parked at the back of the property and in the boot, officers found a full-length shotgun wrapped in a sheet. Cannabis was also found during the operation.

O'Shaughnessy, of Sam Gault Close, has been jailed for six years and nine months.

In an interview he denied being involved in firearms or drugs, and claimed he had never seen a gun in his life.

But he went on to admit possession of the two firearms as well as possession of cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for six years and nine months at Warwick Crown Court on March 20.

The shotgun. Photo: West Midlands Police

Det Insp Francesca Crossfield, from West Midlands Police's Major Crime Unit, said: “It’s great to have recovered two illegally held shotguns from the streets of the West Midlands.

“They are likely to have been used in criminality and to cause fear and harm to communities.

Regan O'Shaughnessy. Photo: West Midlands Police

“We are relentless in our pursuit of those involved in serious and organised crime.”