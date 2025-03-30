A formal complaint has been lodged after tarmac rather than paving tiles which were only put in two years ago, were used to complete a job in Kington town centre

Emergency work in the high street by Welsh Water at the beginning of March was ‘repaired’ by the company with tarmac rather than paving tiles.

The tiles were originally installed under the Market Towns Funding Initiative just two years ago.

Kington town clerk Liz Kelso said the town council had filed a formal complaint with Herefordshire Council and Balfour Beatty.

She said they have also expressed similar dissatisfaction with the end result.

Herefordshire Council and Balfour Beatty will follow it up but Ms Kelso said given Herefordshire Council’s lack of response in recent months, she will also follow it up too.