Event held in Shrewsbury to remember mothers who are no longer with us
An event for people who have lost their mothers saw more than 30 people attend.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event at Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury was organised by celebrant Jacqueline Champion, who said Mothering Sunday can be difficult for those people whose mothers and grandmothers are no longer with them.
She said: "Mother's Day can be a difficult time of year for those whose mothers and grandmothers are no longer with us. It is wonderful to be able to come together and celebrate all the women who have been mothers or taken that role in people's lives."
She said the event was attended by over 30 people, including David Vasmer, mayor of Shrewsbury.
Kelly Billingham and staff from the crematorium provided a warm welcome with drinks and snacks as Jacqueline led a heartfelt and uplifting ceremony focused on mothers and other nurturing female influences on people's lives.
Artist Julie Mortimer was at the event on Thursday (March 27) and created a stunning display of her beautiful paintings, while Reverend Tom Magness delivered words of comfort and prayer.
Everyone left with a bunch of daffodils from the crematorium staff and a tealight from Jacqueline to light on Mother's Day this Sunday.