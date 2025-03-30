Allotments available for rent in Rhayader, the town council has said.

There is one full plot and one half plot a raised bed, available to let at Rhayader Town Council’s Weirglodd allotment site.

At a recent town council meeting, Town and County Councillor Angela Davies said the town council has hired a skip so the plot holders can undertake a site tidy up at this site.

She said a recent meeting of the allotment committee was a good full meeting.

The town council has two allotment sites for the residents of Rhayader and Cwmdauddwr at Weirglodd and on Llangurig Road.

Anyone who would like to apply for one should contact town clerk Julie Stephens by emailing clerk@rhayader.gov.wales.