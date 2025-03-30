Air ambulance lands following accident on Telford road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Midland Air Ambulance took off from Cosford at around 2.10pm on Sunday.

It followed reports of an accident on the A442 Eastern Primary on Brockton Way, accordiing to social media users.

According to tracking website flightradar24, the air ambulance landed in a field in Madeley, around a mile from the crash at 2.21pm.

The AA reported slowing traffic on the A442 Brockton Way at the time of the incident.

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were also reportedly at the scene.

Emergency services have been approached for comment.