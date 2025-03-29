Watch these blissed-out tapirs enjoy their relaxing spa treatment at Staffordshire wildlife park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Watch the adorable moment when two of the tapirs get a gentle brush-down - and appear to be totally blissed-out!

The video, shared on Peak Wildlife Park's Facebook page, shows Tia and George enjoying their relaxing spa treatment from zoo staff.

Lowland tapirs (also known as Brazilian or South American tapir) are large-bodied herbivores native to South America.

They tend to be solitary animals, coming together mainly for mating purposes. Males and females have overlapping home ranges and communicate through vocalizations, scent-marking, and physical cues.

Tapirs looking super relaxed while getting brushed by zookeepers at Peak Wildlife Park

They are classed as a vulnerable species, as they are threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation due to deforestation, agricultural expansion, and infrastructure development. Additionally, they are vulnerable to poaching for their meat and hides.

