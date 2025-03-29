The Friends of Builth Wells Library surprised a Builth councillor with their activity level

The Friends of Builth Wells Library meet at Antury Gwy

Councillor Mark Hammond was asked to go along to the meeting and he told the town council he was surprised how active the group is within the community and did not realise all the work they do.

They put on book workshops and readings throughout the year, some of which have been put on at the Strand Hall, which has been very well received.

They also held a teddy's picnic down on the Groe which attracted 50 children with parents, grandparents and carers.

The Friends began in October 2019 as a response to the possible threat to the presence of a library in the town.

They exist to promote the provision of a public library service in Builth Wells for the benefit of residents, visitors and businesses and to help in any way towards the general wellbeing of the people of the town, acting as a community hub for social, educational and leisure activities.

They hold monthly meetings and the chairman is Jenny Ryan, Kath Jones is the secretary and David Sutherland is the treasurer.

During 2024 they explored ways to support teenage and adult readers and to encourage more people to visit the library.

They have put on cultural events, become promoters within the Night Out Scheme and held two events – the first in conjunction with MOCA Cymru and the Young Promoters Scheme when they brought the play Helios to the Strand Hall.

The second event was to bring ‘Grav’ about Ray Gravell to the Strand Hall. The link to rugby and sport in the town was an important focus and to show the range of sport related material that the library can offer.

They have also built up a friendship with the Sunday at the Cinema club based at the Wyeside – to explore the books that are linked to films that the film club is showing.

Members of the Friends visit Brynhyfryd Home regularly to read to the residents and they promote the summer reading challenge.

They have a suggestion box for people to suggest books the library should buy given a reducing book budget, hold meet the author events, children’s events and the Children’s Author Day with Daniel Morden was a big day to coincide with World Book Day.

The Friends hold a Friends Fun Day at the Groe, have started a Welsh Language Learners Book Club and they support Stori Powys events in the library.

A spokesperson said: “The Friends have been present this year at several local events raising our profile and that of the library including the Wyeside Information Fair. We have a regular stall at both Builth Fest and the Christmas Fayre where we aim to seek donations through competitions.”

The Friends are also supported by many other groups in the community