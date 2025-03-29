Seven pictures of the Shrewsbury Secret Supper that has just raised more than £7k for Self Help Africa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Spring 2025 Self Help Africa Shrewsbury Secret Supper took place on Wednesday (March 26) and saw 240 diners enjoy dishes at some of the town's finest establishments.

The night began with a drinks reception at Tanners Wines before the six groups of guests were introduced to a mystery starter, main and dessert at restaurants St Vincent, CSONS, The Elephant Underground, The Ol’Chemist, Loopy Shrew and Osteria.

The event, which is a sell-out every time, was said to be a huge success as it £7,395 for Self Help Africa through sponsorship, ticket sales, raffle and donations.

Sophie Crockford, fundraising officer at Self Help Africa, said: "The secret restaurants did Shrewsbury proud showcasing their varied menus and specialities, and many guests expressed interest in returning for another meal!

"We're so thankful for the support of everyone involved including our sponsor – Morris & Company - the hosting restaurants, our volunteers and especially our guests and we are looking forward to our Autumn Secret Supper. The provisional date is October 15 2025. Look forward to welcoming you then!”

Based in Shrewsbury, Self Help Africa works across several countries in sub-Saharan Africa; supporting rural families to grow more nutritious food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.

The Shrewsbury Secret Suppers take place twice a year - in spring and autumn - and are a highlight of the Self Help Africa fundraising calendar. For more information about Self Help Africa Secret Supper events, visit the official website or email sophie.crockford@selfhelpafrica.org.