Police and Crime Commissioner quizzed on local policing at annual town meeting in Market Drayton
West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) was quizzed on local policing at Market Drayton's annual town meeting this week.
Plus
By Luke Powell
Published
John Campion gave a speech to residents on his commitment to deliver his 'safer communities plan' at the meeting inside the Festival Drayton Centre on Wednesday (March 26).
The plan focuses on four key principles: cutting crime, supporting victims and witnesses, policing with the community and maximising resources and value for money.
Mr Campion also provided an update on the appointment of Richard Cooper as West Mercia Police's permanent Chief Constable.